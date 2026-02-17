Why Thoothukudi Villages Refused To Vote: Sand Mining & Pollution Trigger Revolt

Thoothukudi’s rivers and villages tell a story of neglect and resistance. From the banks of the Thamirabarani river scarred by illegal sand mining to Pottalurani village where residents have been protesting for over 622 days, anger is boiling. Villagers allege factories processing fish waste are poisoning their air, land and water, forcing them to boycott elections. Even after the murder of VAO Lourde Francis for exposing illegal mining, the activity continues unabated. As elections approach, the people’s silence at the ballot box becomes their loudest protest. This report uncovers the environmental cost, political apathy and a village’s cry for justice.