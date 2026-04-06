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Why UAE Is Not Fighting Iran Despite Attacks Strategy Of Survival Stability And Risk Control

Why UAE Is Not Fighting Iran Despite Attacks Strategy Of Survival Stability And Risk Control

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi ,
  • Apr 6, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 6, 2026, 7:21 PM IST

 

Despite repeated attacks, the United Arab Emirates has avoided direct war with Iran. While missiles and drones have targeted key areas, Abu Dhabi is prioritizing stability over escalation. Its economy depends on global confidence, trade, and secure infrastructure, making full-scale conflict too risky. The UAE also hosts Western military bases, increasing its exposure, while maintaining deep economic ties with Iran. Rather than joining the war, it is relying on allies and defensive measures. The strategy is clear: contain Iran, avoid regional chaos, and protect long-term national stability over short-term retaliation.

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