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Why Wipro Acquired Good Home & Eva | Rs 256 Crore FMCG Deal Explained

Why Wipro Acquired Good Home & Eva | Rs 256 Crore FMCG Deal Explained

Palak Agarwal
Palak Agarwal
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 24, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 24, 2026, 3:27 PM IST

Wipro Consumer Care has acquired the Good Home and Eva brands from TTK Healthcare in a Rs 256 crore deal, marking its 17th acquisition. What makes these legacy brands valuable today? How does this strengthen Wipro's presence in India's fast-growing home care and personal care markets? In this interview, Kumar Chander, Global CEO of Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, discusses the strategy behind the acquisition, the future of the two brands, quick commerce, premiumisation, competition in FMCG, and Wipro's expansion plans in India and Southeast Asia. Watch to understand what this deal signals for the evolving consumer goods market.

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