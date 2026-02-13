Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
Will Iran Cut A Deal? Trump-Netanyahu Meet Fuels War Fears

Will Iran Cut A Deal? Trump-Netanyahu Meet Fuels War Fears

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 13, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 13, 2026, 11:41 AM IST

Tensions across West Asia remain high as questions swirl over whether diplomacy can avert a military confrontation between the United States and Iran. US President Donald Trump hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, even as indirect talks between American and Iranian officials took place in Oman. While Trump said no definitive breakthrough was reached, he signalled negotiations with Iran would continue under Washington’s maximum pressure strategy. Netanyahu, meanwhile, has repeatedly pushed for stronger action against Tehran. India Today is on the ground in Tehran, tracking the impact of US sanctions and gauging Iran’s next move. With diplomacy and conflict both on the table, the region watches closely — will talks hold, or is escalation inevitable?

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended