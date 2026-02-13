Will Iran Cut A Deal? Trump-Netanyahu Meet Fuels War Fears

Tensions across West Asia remain high as questions swirl over whether diplomacy can avert a military confrontation between the United States and Iran. US President Donald Trump hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, even as indirect talks between American and Iranian officials took place in Oman. While Trump said no definitive breakthrough was reached, he signalled negotiations with Iran would continue under Washington’s maximum pressure strategy. Netanyahu, meanwhile, has repeatedly pushed for stronger action against Tehran. India Today is on the ground in Tehran, tracking the impact of US sanctions and gauging Iran’s next move. With diplomacy and conflict both on the table, the region watches closely — will talks hold, or is escalation inevitable?