Will Private Hospital Bills Get Cheaper? Panel Suggests New Room Rent Benchmark

Private healthcare costs are under scrutiny as a parliamentary panel proposes measures to make treatment more affordable and transparent. The recommendations include using nearby three-star hotel tariffs as a benchmark for hospital room charges, fixed package rates for standard surgeries, upfront estimates for complex procedures and clearer billing. Business Today’s Neetu Chandra explains how the proposals could affect patients and India’s rapidly expanding private hospital sector. The panel has highlighted rising medical costs and household out-of-pocket expenses while stressing the need to balance affordability with investment in healthcare. Importantly, these remain recommendations and are not yet mandatory government pricing caps.