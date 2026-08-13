Wockhardt’s Profit Returns As Novel Antibiotic Business Gains Momentum

Wockhardt has returned to profit in Q1 FY27, reporting a PAT of ₹107 crore against a loss of ₹108 crore a year earlier. Revenue rose 26% to ₹929 crore, while EBITDA increased 86% to ₹188 crore.

The company has also launched the Wockhardt Antibiotic Academy, a platform focused on antimicrobial resistance, antibiotic stewardship and scientific exchange among clinicians. Wockhardt says around 10 lakh patients die annually in India from multidrug-resistant infections.

Business Today TV speaks to Dr Habil Khorakiwala, Founder Chairman, Wockhardt, on the company’s return to profit, its growth strategy, novel antibiotics, antimicrobial resistance and the commercial opportunity in infectious diseases.