Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
Wockhardt’s Profit Returns As Novel Antibiotic Business Gains Momentum

Wockhardt’s Profit Returns As Novel Antibiotic Business Gains Momentum

Neetu Chandra Sharma
Neetu Chandra Sharma
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 13, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 13, 2026, 3:17 PM IST

Wockhardt has returned to profit in Q1 FY27, reporting a PAT of ₹107 crore against a loss of ₹108 crore a year earlier. Revenue rose 26% to ₹929 crore, while EBITDA increased 86% to ₹188 crore.

 

The company has also launched the Wockhardt Antibiotic Academy, a platform focused on antimicrobial resistance, antibiotic stewardship and scientific exchange among clinicians. Wockhardt says around 10 lakh patients die annually in India from multidrug-resistant infections.

 

Business Today TV speaks to Dr Habil Khorakiwala, Founder Chairman, Wockhardt, on the company’s return to profit, its growth strategy, novel antibiotics, antimicrobial resistance and the commercial opportunity in infectious diseases. 

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

LATEST

Read more

MARKET TODAY

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended