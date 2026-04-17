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Women’s Quota, Delimitation Bills Trigger Showdown; Govt Vs Opposition In High-Stakes Numbers Battle

Women’s Quota, Delimitation Bills Trigger Showdown; Govt Vs Opposition In High-Stakes Numbers Battle

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 17, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 17, 2026, 12:00 PM IST

A fierce political battle has erupted in Parliament over three key legislations—the Women’s Reservation Bill, Delimitation Bill, and Union Territories Bill. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pitched the move as a historic step for women’s empowerment, assuring that no state will lose representation. However, the Opposition, led by leaders like Priyanka Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, has raised concerns over the linkage between women’s quota and delimitation, calling it a potential “backdoor” political move. With constitutional amendments requiring a two-thirds majority, the numbers game has become critical. The NDA falls short in both Houses, making Opposition support crucial ahead of the final vote.

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