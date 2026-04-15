Women’s Reservation Bill Sparks Political Showdown Over Delimitation Debate

A major political confrontation is unfolding as Parliament convenes for a special three-day session to debate the Women’s Reservation Bill. The proposed legislation seeks to introduce a 33 per cent quota for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies from the 2029 general elections, marking a potentially transformative shift in India’s political landscape. However, the government’s move to link the implementation of the quota with delimitation has triggered sharp opposition. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has termed the bill a historic step towards women-led development, Opposition leaders, including Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi, have raised serious concerns, calling the delimitation aspect a threat to the constitutional balance. Regional parties like the Samajwadi Party are also demanding a quota within the quota for OBC women. With competing narratives, high political stakes, and questions over representation and federal balance, this debate goes beyond reservation — it could redefine India’s electoral map for decades to come.