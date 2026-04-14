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Women’s Reservation Row Heats Up | PM Narendra Modi Pushes Reform, Opposition Hits Back

Women’s Reservation Row Heats Up | PM Narendra Modi Pushes Reform, Opposition Hits Back

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 14, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 14, 2026, 12:43 PM IST

A major political showdown is unfolding over women’s reservation, as Narendra Modi pushes to fast-track the 33% quota in Parliament and assemblies. The Centre plans key constitutional changes ahead of a special session, proposing seat expansion and delinking the quota from Census delays. But the Opposition, led by Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, has raised concerns over delimitation, federal balance, and timing. With both sides issuing whips, the battle lines are drawn. Is this a historic reform—or a deeper constitutional clash in the making?

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