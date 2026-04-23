Women’s Safety Over Cash Schemes: Amit Shah Hits Out At Mamata Banerjee In Explosive Interview

In an exclusive conversation with Anjana Kashyap, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke on women’s reservation, safety, and election issues. He said the focus should not be on cash schemes but on women’s security in West Bengal, criticising the current situation. Shah assured that under a BJP government, women would feel safe to step out even at night. He also accused Mamata Banerjee of opposing women’s reservation. Responding to remarks by Mallikarjun Kharge, Shah said changing words does not change the intent and defended the Prime Minister strongly.