Business Today
Subscribe
BT ReelsFuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIElection
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
Women’s Safety Over Cash Schemes: Amit Shah Hits Out At Mamata Banerjee In Explosive Interview

Women’s Safety Over Cash Schemes: Amit Shah Hits Out At Mamata Banerjee In Explosive Interview

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 23, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 23, 2026, 1:37 PM IST

In an exclusive conversation with Anjana Kashyap, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke on women’s reservation, safety, and election issues. He said the focus should not be on cash schemes but on women’s security in West Bengal, criticising the current situation. Shah assured that under a BJP government, women would feel safe to step out even at night. He also accused Mamata Banerjee of opposing women’s reservation. Responding to remarks by Mallikarjun Kharge, Shah said changing words does not change the intent and defended the Prime Minister strongly.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended