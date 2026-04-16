World Bank’s Ajay Banga Highlights AI Helping UP Farmers Detect Crop Disease Via Smartphones

World Bank President Ajay Banga highlighted how AI is transforming agriculture in India, citing an example from Uttar Pradesh where illiterate women farmers are using smartphones to identify crop diseases. By simply speaking into a phone and clicking a photo of an affected leaf, an app suggests the right treatment, including affordable solutions. Banga emphasized the concept of “small AI,” championed by PM Narendra Modi, as a way to keep emerging markets competitive in the global AI race. He stressed that such practical, accessible technology can drive productivity and inclusion across developing economies.