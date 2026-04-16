Business Today
Subscribe
BT ReelsFuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIElection
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
World Bank’s Ajay Banga Highlights AI Helping UP Farmers Detect Crop Disease Via Smartphones

World Bank’s Ajay Banga Highlights AI Helping UP Farmers Detect Crop Disease Via Smartphones

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 16, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 16, 2026, 1:10 PM IST

World Bank President Ajay Banga highlighted how AI is transforming agriculture in India, citing an example from Uttar Pradesh where illiterate women farmers are using smartphones to identify crop diseases. By simply speaking into a phone and clicking a photo of an affected leaf, an app suggests the right treatment, including affordable solutions. Banga emphasized the concept of “small AI,” championed by PM Narendra Modi, as a way to keep emerging markets competitive in the global AI race. He stressed that such practical, accessible technology can drive productivity and inclusion across developing economies.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended