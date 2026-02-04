World Governments Summit | AI Will Redefine What It Means To Be Human: Al Gergawi

Leaders from across the world gathered in Dubai for the World Governments Summit as the global policy focus shifted decisively towards artificial intelligence and human transformation. Opening the summit, UAE Minister Mohammad Al Gergawi said the world is entering a historic phase where technology is not just changing systems, but redefining humanity itself. From AI as a “thinking partner” and breakthroughs in personalised medicine to brain science, digital identities and longer life spans, the summit highlighted a future where governance must evolve as fast as human capability. His message was stark: the real risk is not lagging behind technology — but falling behind humanity.