“World Wants Faster Trade With India”, Says Piyush Goyal As FTAs Boost Global Confidence

Speaking in Delhi, Piyush Goyal said that even as global uncertainty grows, India is focused on building bridges of trade, trust, and transformation. Highlighting India’s expanding global footprint, Goyal noted that the country now enjoys preferential trade access to nearly two-thirds of global trade. He said all nine Free Trade Agreements signed under Narendra Modi’s leadership have been with developed economies that complement, rather than compete with, India’s growth ambitions. According to Goyal, the global narrative has shifted, with countries increasingly asking not whether to trade with India, but how quickly they can deepen business ties with the country.