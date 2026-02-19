“World’s Largest AI User Base Will Be India”, Says Sunil Mittal At India AI Impact Summit

Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit, Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder-Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, highlighted India’s growing leadership in artificial intelligence, predicting that the country will soon have the world’s largest base of AI users. He said India is uniquely positioned to shape global thinking on data governance, privacy, security, and trust. Mittal stressed the critical importance of content authenticity, backing the Prime Minister’s call for provenance and watermarking to help distinguish real information from fake. He also supported open standards and democratized AI, warning against concentration of technology in a few hands. Expressing confidence in India’s innovation ecosystem, Mittal said the country is better placed than most to balance commercial interests with AI’s broader responsibility to humanity.