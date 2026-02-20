Yann LeCun On Why AI Is Power, Not Intelligence | AI Impact Summit 2026

In an exclusive conversation with India Today's Marya Shakil at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, AI pioneer Yann LeCun explains why today’s artificial intelligence is powerful but not truly intelligent. He says AI will act as an amplifier of human intelligence rather than replace it, comparing its impact to the printing press. LeCun warns against overhyping human-level AI and stresses the need for world models that understand the physical world. He also highlights India’s role in AI’s future through education, talent and democratized access to technology.