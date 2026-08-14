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Yogi Adityanath Says Modi & Patel Could Have Prevented India’s Disintegration At Independence

Yogi Adityanath Says Modi & Patel Could Have Prevented India’s Disintegration At Independence

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 14, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 14, 2026, 4:43 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a sharp attack on the opposition while speaking about the Citizenship Amendment Act, or CAA. He said the law was intended to provide Indian citizenship to persecuted minority communities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who had sought refuge in India. Yogi alleged that protests against the CAA led to attempts at violence and arson in several parts of Uttar Pradesh. He also accused the Congress and Samajwadi Party of supporting the protests and questioned their opposition to the legislation. Yogi credited the double-engine government with maintaining law and order across Uttar Pradesh.

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