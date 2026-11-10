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Yogi’s 80:20 vs Akhilesh’s PDA: The Battle For U.P. 2027

Yogi’s 80:20 vs Akhilesh’s PDA: The Battle For U.P. 2027

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi ,
  • Nov 10, 2026,
  • Updated Nov 10, 2026, 5:25 PM IST

 

The political battle for Uttar Pradesh’s 2027 Assembly elections is taking shape, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pitching his 80:20 formula and a target of more than 350 seats for the BJP and its allies. At Panchayat AajTak in Ayodhya, Yogi highlighted Suraksha, Sushasan and Samriddhi as his electoral plank. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is banking on PDA — Pichhda, Dalit and Alpsankhyak — to mobilise backward classes, Dalits and minorities. Yogi has also mocked PDA as “Parivar Development Authority”. With Sweta Singh, we examine the competing political narratives ahead of the 2027 polls.

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