Young Women Entrepreneurs Using AI To Scale Up: TCS COO

Aarthi Subramanian said technology must reach the grassroots level to truly create impact, stressing that AI can play a transformative role in empowering rural women. She highlighted how young women entrepreneurs are already using technology to generate ideas and improve their businesses. She added that Tata Group companies are actively driving CSR initiatives focused on expanding access to technology, reinforcing the message that technology is for everyone and should be used as a tool for growth and self-empowerment.