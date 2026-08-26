YouTube, Insta Earnings Are Not Tax-Free: What Freelancers & Content Creators Must Know About Tax

In the latest edition of Money Today, we simplify the tax rules for freelancers and content creators with tax expert Gauri Chadha. From YouTube, Instagram, brand collaborations and affiliate income to free products and services, we decode what counts as taxable income and how it should be reported. The discussion covers the 31 August ITR deadline, advance tax, business expenses, GST, deductions and the choice between operating as a proprietor, LLP or private limited company. Gauri also explains common tax mistakes, including missing income, failing to claim eligible business expenses and mismatching GST and income-tax turnover. If you are a freelancer or content creator, this episode offers key tax-planning insights to help you stay compliant and avoid costly mistakes.