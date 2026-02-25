Zero Tax On Gold & Silver Profits? Here’s How Smart Investors Are Saving Big

Gold and silver have delivered strong returns over the past year, but many investors may end up paying more tax than necessary while booking profits. In this explainer, Sakshi Batra of Business Today breaks down how tax harvesting can help investors legally reduce their tax burden and improve post-tax returns without altering their long-term investment strategy. The video explains how gold and silver ETFs and fund-of-funds are taxed, the importance of holding periods, and how the ₹1.25 lakh annual exemption on long-term capital gains can be used effectively. It also highlights how investors can offset gains with losses across different asset classes, use previously declared losses for up to eight years, and strategically time their redemptions to optimise tax outcomes. With silver witnessing sharp corrections and gold maintaining strong gains, this financial year-end presents a unique opportunity for investors to rebalance smartly. Whether you are sitting on profits or losses, understanding tax harvesting could make a significant difference to how much of your returns you actually keep.