Budget for Salaried
The latest budget proposes to extend the Section 87A rebate to taxpayers with net taxable income up to Rs 5 lakh. The rebate amount now ranges from Rs 2,500 to Rs 12,500 depending on the tax bracket.
The Narendra Modi's last Budget before the General Elections focuses on salaried and middle class, farmers, and the poor.
The government had doubled the limit for tax-free gratuity to Rs 20 lakh in the private sector back in March last year.
Experts and the CII want the income tax exemption limit to be doubled to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 2.5 lakh currently
