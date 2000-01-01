Was infrastructure sector a gainer in the Interim Budget 2019?

Decoding the budget
With multitude of announcements in the farming and social sectors, the government was perhaps more constrained to make allocation to the infrastructure sector.
Budget 2019: GST composition scheme for service providers and increase in exemption limits among mega changes for MSMEs
MSME sector covers 90 per cent of the businesses by volume and is a pivotal sector for India.
With election nearing, BJP needed a quick fix-a maximum impact but low effort move that would appease the three target groups somewhat. And it did.
Though the interim finance minister Piyush Goyal mentioned 'start-ups' in his speech quite a few times, there was no major announcement for the ecosystem.
FMCG companies will need to focus much more on their lower unit packs. Rural consumers as well as lower income groups in urban areas are equally aspirational.
"Regarding healthcare, we expected larger spends on Ayushman Bharat but the current increase is insufficient," said Ganesh Sabat, CEO, SMT.
