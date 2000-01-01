Interim Budget 2019, Arun Jaitley, Income tax limits, income tax exemption limits, income tax, GST, income form House property, capital gains tax, tax, capital gains
Was infrastructure sector a gainer in the Interim Budget 2019?

Vishwas Udgirkar | New Delhi
With multitude of announcements in the farming and social sectors, the government was perhaps more constrained to make allocation to the infrastructure sector.

 
 

Budget 2019: Key hits and misses in taxation

Budget 2019: GST composition scheme for service providers and increase in exemption limits among mega changes for MSMEs

MSME sector covers 90 per cent of the businesses by volume and is a pivotal sector for India.
Budget Bonanza! With polls round the corner, Modi govt woos farmers, middle class and small firms

With election nearing, BJP needed a quick fix-a maximum impact but low effort move that would appease the three target groups somewhat. And it did.
Budget 2019: Single window clearance for Indian film-makers is ambiguous

Angel Tax: Start-ups disappointed by Budget 2019

Though the interim finance minister Piyush Goyal mentioned 'start-ups' in his speech quite a few times, there was no major announcement for the ecosystem.
Populism all the way and not a trace of prudence

Budget 2019 will boost consumption in urban as well as rural India

Salaried people take note! Here's how you can pay zero tax on income up to Rs 10 lakh

Budget 2019 will give impetus to consumer companies to democratise their products

FMCG companies will need to focus much more on their lower unit packs. Rural consumers as well as lower income groups in urban areas are equally aspirational.
No surprises but pension scheme for unorganised sector workers a new idea: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

The Lack of Urgency about Artificial Intelligence

Budget 2019: For a moment, salaried-class thought the tax rebate is for all

Budget 2019: Cornered on job growth, govt goes silent on unemployment

Budget 2019: Modi govt overlooks pharma, health and education sectors in its Vote on Account

"Regarding healthcare, we expected larger spends on Ayushman Bharat but the current increase is insufficient," said Ganesh Sabat, CEO, SMT.
