Income tax slab rate expectation: Big income tax changes for the salaried class likely in Budget 2019
This being the Modi government's last budget before the general elections in summer, speculation is rife that tax sops, new schemes and tax changes are in the offing
The national transporter may be in line for an 8 per cent jump in it in the Interim Budget today.
The stand-in Finance Minister may talk of a minuscule fiscal slippage or put a brave face and say the government would still meet its fiscal deficit targets.
There has been increase in demand for affordable housing, and the BJP government could try everything possible to appease its biggest vote bank -- the middle class.
Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal is likely to deliver a speech full of all the razzmatazz associated with Budgets-sops, new schemes, tax changes.
In view of the upcoming general elections, the agency said the focus of both the Centre and the state budgets will be on measures to address the farmers' woes.
