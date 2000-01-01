Arun Jaitley, Interim Budget 2019, Interim Budget 2019, Narendra Modi, demonetisation, tax slabs, income tax, housing, service tax
Business Today
Home
BUDGET 2019
Expectations

Income tax slab rate expectation: Big income tax changes for the salaried class likely in Budget 2019

BusinessToday.In
Income tax slab rate expectation: Big income tax changes for the salaried class likely in Budget 2019

This being the Modi government's last budget before the general elections in summer, speculation is rife that tax sops, new schemes and tax changes are in the offing

 
 

Interim Budget 2019: What's in store for the Railways?

The national transporter may be in line for an 8 per cent jump in it in the Interim Budget today.
More

Budget 2019: What announcements will Piyush Goyal make?

The stand-in Finance Minister may talk of a minuscule fiscal slippage or put a brave face and say the government would still meet its fiscal deficit targets.
More

Union Budget 2019: Will your home loan finally become cheaper?

There has been increase in demand for affordable housing, and the BJP government could try everything possible to appease its biggest vote bank -- the middle class.
More

Union Budget 2019: Here's a list of India Inc's expectations

More

Union Budget 2019: Fingers crossed on income tax exemption limit!

More

Budget 2019 prediction: Farmer, middle class, small businesses to get big bonanza!

Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal is likely to deliver a speech full of all the razzmatazz associated with Budgets-sops, new schemes, tax changes.
More

Basic income support to cost at least Rs 1.5 lakh crore: report

In view of the upcoming general elections, the agency said the focus of both the Centre and the state budgets will be on measures to address the farmers' woes.
More
 
 

Budget 2019: If Modi govt goes populist, it'll be planting financial landmines

More

Business correspondents hope Budget 2019 to do away with GST on fee income

BCs act as an intermediate between the bank and a poor borrower, who is in need of micro-credit
More

Budget 2019: What working women should expect

More

Budget 2019 predictions: What the Aam Aadmi can hope from Modi govt

More

Driving India's economic growth with strong measures in interim budget 2019

More

Budget 2019: Why TVs, cars, two-wheelers can become more expensive

More

What common man expects from Budget 2019

More
Advertisement