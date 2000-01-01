Budget 2019: Markets end higher; auto, consumption stocks rise

Market
The BSE Sensex climbed 212.74 points, or 0.59 per cent, to finish at 36,469.43, while the broader NSE Nifty rose 62.70 points, or 0.58 per cent, to 10,893.65.
Heavy short-covering on expiry of January series futures and options (F&O) contracts too buoyed the benchmarks, analysts said.
The government should consider increasing the tax deduction limit for housing loans, especially for buyers in metropolitan cities.
Tinkering with the tax rates or tax provisions before the release of the report will lead to avoidable controversies.
