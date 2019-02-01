Budget 2019-20: Watch live broadcast on Lok Sabha TV

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal is presenting the Interim Budget 2019-2020 in the Parliament. You can watch the last Budget under Modi government before the General Elections due in April-May on Lok Sabha TV. The Budget Session will continue till February 13, 2019. There will be total 10 sittings and the Question Hour will be held from February 4 to 8 and on February 8, discussion on private member's bill will take place. Catch all the LIVE coverage and follow all the exclusive updates on Union Budget on Lok Sabha TV.

Catch all the LIVE coverage follow all the exclusive updates on Union Budget on Lok Sabha TV.

Yesterday, President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the nationmarking the beginning of Budget Session. After Kovind, PM Narendra Modiaddressed the parliamentarians and urged them to work in the interest ofpublic. The Budget 2019 will be an Interim Budget. An interim budget is usuallypresented in an election year which is followed by a full budget by the newgovernment after the elections. Along with union budget, FM Goyal will also be announcingthe Railway Budget.

When and where to watch LIVE streaming of Budget 2019

On September 21, 2016, Modi government ended the92-year-old practice of presenting Railway and Union Budget separately andapproved the merger of both the Budgets. Till 2016, the Railway Budget waspresented a few days before the Union Budget.

From tweaking income tax slabs to addressing the rural distress, a common man has a lot of expectation from Modi government.