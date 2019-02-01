Budget 2019: India to surpass its fiscal deficit target in 2018-19
Reuters Last Updated: February 1, 2019 | 12:29 IST
India's fiscal deficit this financial year would be 3.4 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), slightly higher than the targeted 3.3 per cent, the country's acting finance minister said on Friday while presenting an interim budget.
"Fiscal deficit has been brought down to 3.4 per cent in the revised estimate of 2018/19," Piyush Goyal told the lower house of parliament as he delivered the Hindu nationalist-led government's last budget for an election that must be held by May.
The deficit was widely expected to be higher than targeted due to a combination of revenue shortfalls and increased spending ahead of the election.