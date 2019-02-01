Interim budget 2019-20: Watch live coverage on Aaj Tak

The Union Budget 2019-20 will be presented in the Parliament by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal in a couple of minutes. The budget, in particular, is anticipated to be a populist one as the country gears up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in a couple of months. From income tax slabs to farmer woes, the Budget 2019 is the Modi government's last shot before the elections to appease the Indians.

Speculation is rife that the Budget will come as good tidings to the middle class as income tax exemption is expected. The Finance Minister is also expected to announce measures to entice farmers.

It remains to be seen how the Modi government tackles expectations from the masses and handles the pressure of the economy.

