Business Today

'Easy to take credit once 97% work is done': Congress calls Modi govt's last budget election gimmick

Soon after the Budget 2019, the Modi-government ministers took to Twitter to congratulate the Interim Finance Minister, while other ministers, led by Congress opposed the same.

twitter-logo BusinessToday.In   New Delhi     Last Updated: February 1, 2019  | 14:17 IST
'Easy to take credit once 97% work is done': Congress calls Modi govt's last budget election gimmick

As the Interim Budget 2019 presentation came to an end, social media flooded with applauds and brickbats for Piyush Goyal's budget. On one hand, BJP lauded the "pro-farmer", "pro-middle class" budget, and on the other, Congress criticised it as election gimmick. It must be mentioned here that analysts were expecting the Budget 2019 to be a populist one, as the upcoming Lok Sabha elections are only a couple of months away. BJP, who is looking to lock in the middle class as well as the farmer votes, was anticipated to take their wishes into account.

One of the biggest announcements made by the Modi government is the full rebate on income tax payable by individuals who earn up to Rs 5 lakh. The expectation in general was tax exemption for people earning up to Rs 5 lakh, which is currently for individuals earning R2 2.5 lakh. However, the rebate announcement is likely to go a long way in favouring the ruling party.

Other announcements include hike TDS limit from Rs 10,000 to Rs 40,000 on post office and bank savings.  A single window clearance for filmmakers, eight crore LPG connections to rural households under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, assured monthly pension of Rs 3,000 per month under Mega Pension Yojana, Rs 6,000 per year in three instalments for farmers under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, allocation of Rs 60,000 crore for MNREGA in FY20 were also announced.

Soon after the Budget 2019, the Modi-government ministers took to Twitter to congratulate the Interim Finance Minister, while other ministers, led by Congress opposed the same.

Also read: Budget 2019: Modi govt announces highest-ever defence budget of over Rs 3 lakh crore

Also read: Union Budget 2019: Piyush Goyal announces Rs 1.58 lakh crore for Railways


Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: budget | budget 2019 | india budget | Piyush Goyal | Modi government | Twitter | Budget 2019 Twitter reactions
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close