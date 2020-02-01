Budget 2020: India to reach for the stars with focus on Chandrayaan-3, Gaganyaan

Last year was bittersweet for Indian space programme. India emerged as a major space power last year, but the limited success of Chandrayaan-2 dampened spirits to some extent. In Union Budget 2020-21, the government is expected to allocate a substantial outlay for space programmes, especially the ambitious missions including Chandrayaan-3, Gaganyaan and Aditya solar mission.

Bigger space mission under Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) get funds of their own. On the other hand, normal space launches are funded by the usual funds allocated to the space agency. The Centre has already allocated funds to the tune of Rs 10,000 crore for Gaganyaan, whereas ISRO has asked for Rs 75 crore to fund Chandrayaan-3.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has been eager to plant a rover on the Moon since its Vikran lander crash landed on the lunar surface in September last year. As ISRO already has an orbiter in the lunar orbit, Chandrayaan-3 will be focussed on delivering a lander and a rover on the lunar surface.

On the other hand, Gaganyaan will be India's first manned space programme. Four Indian Air Force pilots have been shortlisted for the programme. They will be sent to Russia for their training.

In the last Budget, FM Sitharaman had announced a new commercial arm of ISRO - New Space India Limited - "to tap the benefits of the Research and Development carried out by ISRO". Some allocation might go to this division too.

