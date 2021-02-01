Budget 2021: Banks set for NPA shock; what'll govt do?

Indian banks are staring at a threat potent enough to derail the sector. The asset quality of Indian lenders is set to take a massive hit while they are ill-prepared to take the blow. With relief for borrowers expected to end in near future, banks are likely to be faced with a tsunami of bad loans that were kept at bay by the means of forbearance and restructuring. The Centre might have a plan to shield the sector from this unpleasantness; will it be a part of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech, though.

The Reserve Bank of India, in a recent report on upcoming banking trends in the country, had pointed out the sector is set for an asset quality shock. The central bank had said that the lifting of loan moratorium, closure of restructuring window, and the resultant end to asset quality standstill - steps that protected banks from higher provisioning during the COVID-19 crisis - will lead to an impact on asset quality.

Commercial banks have turned their financials around in 2019-20, making profits after incurring losses for two years in a row. Public sector banks (PSBs), though, remained in red for the fifth straight year. At the system level, banks' return on assets (RoA) and return on equity (RoE) also turned positive during 2019-20.

The moderation in the gross non-performing assets (GNPAs), which started after the peak in March 2018, continued through 2019-20 and in 2020-21 so far, to reach 7.5 per cent by September-end last year. These encouraging NPA numbers are a result of lower slippages which declined to 0.74 per cent in September 2020 and resolution of a few large accounts through the IBC process.

However, the accretion to NPAs as per RBI's income recognition and asset classification norms would have been higher in the absence of the asset quality standstill provided as a COVID-19 relief measure.

"Given the uncertainty induced by COVID-19 and its real economic impact, the asset quality of the banking system may deteriorate sharply, going forward," warns RBI.

According to projections by CARE Ratings, GNPA ratio of Indian banks is expected to range between 11 per cent and 11.5 per cent at the end of FY21, significantly higher than 8.5 per cent witnessed at the end of FY20. Banks are expected to restructure 4-5 per cent of the overall credit outstanding, the rating agency had added.

The rise of GNPAs will primarily be driven by loans under SMA-1 and SMA-2 categories, which were under moratorium and not eligible for restructuring. Banks may also see stress from lower-rated or stressed corporate covered under the restructuring scheme. Another avenue of concern is likely to be unsecured credit to retail borrowers, which has grown significantly over the years as banks moved away from corporate lenders due to higher levels of delinquency.

In terms of capital, although Indian banks had comparatively stronger capital buffers while entering the global financial crisis in 2008, they have significantly weaker capital position in comparison to their global counterparts in the COVID-19 pandemic. This is again one of the concerns as COVID losses or NPAs would come out only after the end of the restructuring window.

Speculations are rife that Union Budget 2020-21 may include measures to deal with bad loans for good. The most effective and likely measure among them is expected to be a bad bank, a longstanding demand of the banking sector.

A band bank is an entity that buys bad loans and other illiquid holdings from other financial institutions to attempt early resolutions. This leaves the financial institutions free to focus on their businesses. It also hastens the resolution process by concentrating it; resolution process now has to involve all the lenders that have extended loans to the company.

Post the COVID-19 shock, not only is a bad bank the less costly option, the decline in net NPAs of the bank has made it a lucrative option for the government in its efforts to contain bad loans.

However, it remains to be seen if the Finance Minister will take this route in her Budget speech on February 1.