Budget 2021: What can Covid-hit middle class expect?

At a time when hundreds of thousands of people have lost jobs due to COVID-19, the middle class has high hopes from this year's budget. From new jobs to tax exemptions to relief in terms of GST when buying affordable houses -- the middle class expects the Centre to provide immediate relief to tide over the current crisis.

Speculations are rife that during Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech today, she may announce the raising of tax exemption limit from Rs 2.50 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. This could directly benefit scores of taxpayers, thus spurring demand in the economy.

In last year's budget, the government had done away with around 70 of over 100 income tax deductions and exemptions to simplify the tax system.

Under new rules, income tax rates were reduced for those who decided to forego deductions and exemptions. Those earning Rs 5-7.5 lakh had to pay 10 per cent tax, while those earning up to Rs 5 lakh in a year were exempted from paying tax.

Reports also say the Centre may also increase the standard deduction from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000, thus helping people meet medical costs.

Finance minister could also extend the schemes announced under the Atmanirbhar Bharat package earlier this year.

There could also be a relief for first-time homebuyers in terms of stamp duty valuation, which could be increased to Rs 65 lakh from the current Rs 45 lakh. Under the present rules, first-time buyers can avail additional deduction up to Rs 1.5 lakh per annum on interest payable on housing loan between April 1, 2019-March 31, 2021, provided stamp duty value is less than Rs 45 lakh.

Industry body FICCI has also advocated for a higher rebate for first-time buyers so the Centre could increase it from the current Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh on the loan of Rs 35 lakh for house property worth Rs 50 lakh.

It has also urged the Centre to bring the entire real estate lifecycle -- GST on real estate, stamp duty and registration cost -- under GST by subsuming all other indirect taxes. This way, the middle class could be saved from the extra tax burden.