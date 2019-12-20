BJP offers platform parallel to Finance Ministry for pre-budget consultations

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has initiated a stakeholders' dialogue as part of pre-budget consultations. This comes alongside Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's official stakeholder interactions.

"Annual Budget making is an important exercise which impacts economic roadmap ahead. Any feedback and suggestion that helps the Party and the Government to increase its connect with the ground realities are welcome. As a ruling political party, it is always our endeavor to interact with stakeholders on important policy decisions of the government," Gopal Krishna Agarwal, national spokesperson for economic issues, BJP, said.

The stakeholders' dialogue with BJP, which started on Thursday, will go on till 14th January 2020. The 11 sectoral dialogues will cover areas like GST, agriculture, MSME, real estate, pharma, heavy industries, telecommunication and IT, financial sector, and macro economy in general.

While the GST session will cover IBC and Company Law implementation, agriculture will include supply chain, input cost and crop insurance, food processing, procurement, trading, exports and trade relations etc. Under MSME, issues related with credit, working capital, compliance, GEM, TReads and startup ecosystem will be discussed.

According to Agarwal, the topic real estate and construction will look at issues related to RERA, home buyers and employment generation. Automobile industry will be in focus along with intellectual property rights and industry standards related issues of the pharmaceutical industry. Heavy industries sessions will cover land, labour and contract enforcement. Telecommunication and Information Technology will include IT enabled services, ecommerce, data privacy and competition scenario. The discussion on financial sector will touch upon financial resolution, cooperatives banks and NBFCs. Finally, the Micro and Macro economy session will discuss GDP growth, capital information, investment, sentiments and consumer demand.

Invited sectoral experts and office bearers of associations will be part of the dialogue.

While the consultations are being held with Agarwal and other general secretaries, the reports from these consultations, after deliberation with BJP President J.P. Nadda and general secretary B.L. Santosh will be forwarded to the central government.

Also Read: 'Saved economy that was heading towards disaster 5 years ago,' says PM Modi

Also Read: GST compensation for 9 large states could double to Rs 70,000 crore in FY20: ICRA

Also Read: Anil Ambani's wealth shrinks by 73% to Rs 970 crore in six months