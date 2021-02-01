Budget 2021: Finance Minister announces universal water supply scheme for urban areas

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a universal water supply scheme for urban areas -- Jal Jeevan Mission (Urban), in the Union Budget for 2021-22.

The scheme will be implemented over five years with an outlay of Rs 2,87,000 crore, the finance minister said while presenting the Budget.

"It aims at universal water supply in all 4,378 Urban Local Bodies with 2.86 crores household tap connections, as well as liquid waste management in 500 AMRUT cities," Sitharaman said.

Get all live updates on Budget here

Besides, the government also announced 'Urban Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0' for cleanliness in urban areas.

"For further swachhta of urban India, we intend to focus on complete faecal sludge management and waste water treatment, source segregation of garbage, reduction in single-use plastic, reduction in air pollution by effectively managing waste from construction-and-demolition activities and bio-remediation of all legacy dump sites," the finance minister said.

It will implemented over a period of five years from 2021-2026, and the Budget allocated a total of Rs 1,41,678 crore for the scheme.

Check out the highlights of the Budget

Also read: Budget 2021: Finance Minister allots Rs 1.10 lakh crore to Indian Railways