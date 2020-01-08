Budget 2020: Here's how you can send your suggestions to PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, invited Indian citizens to give suggestions and share ideas for the upcoming Budget for fiscal year 2021. PM Modi tweeted, "The Union Budget represents the aspirations of 130 crore Indians and lays out the path towards India's development. I invite you all to share your ideas and suggestions for this year's Budget on MyGov".

On February 1, Finance Minster Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting Union budget for the second time. Government of India's citizen engagement platform MyGovIndia also asked for suggestions on the budget 2020 on Twitter.

MyGovIn asked people to share valuable ideas for the farming sector, education and others.

For the last few years, the Ministry of Finance has been taking suggestions from the masses on the budget in order to make the Union Budget-making process participative and inclusive.

People can write suggestion and advises related to Union Budget 2020 by using the following hashtage--#IncomeTax #Finance #Farmers #Agriculture #Health #Education #Environment #WaterConservation #GST #Employment #Entrepreneurship #Railways #Infrastructure #Others.

How people can suggest government on budget 2020:

Step 1: Visit mygov.in website

Step 2: Login with a social media account if you don't want to create an account.

Step 3: An OTP will be messaged on mobile phone.

Step 4: You can submit your suggestions either directly in the comments box or attach a PDF document.

The last date for submission on MyGovIn is January 20, 2020.

On Tuesday, govt released GDP estimates and said that India's economy would grow at 5 per cent this fiscal. The projected growth rate of gross domestic product (GDP) in FY20 is the lowest in 11 years (2009), the year of the global financial crisis, when GDP grew 3.1 per cent.

On January 6, PM Modi interacted with country's top business tycoons including Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani and Sunil Bharti Mittal on how to improve the economic growth and create more job opportunities.

