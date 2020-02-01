Railway Budget 2020: Key highlights

Railway budget 2020: Union Finance minister NIrmala Sitharaman, on Saturday, made railways related announcements in the budget speech for the financial year 2020-21. The FM proposed big-budget projects for the Indian railways in her speech today. Sitharaman highlighted Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry's continued focus on safety, and how the number of consequential railway accidents has come down drastically.

Here are highlights of Railway Budget for FY21:

1. FM said high-speed train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad will be actively pursued.

2. The FM mentioned that proposal is under construction to set up large solar power capacity alongside rail tracks.

3. Sitharaman claimed that more Tejas like trains will connect tourist destinations.

4. 1,150 trains to be run in public-private partnership (PPP) mode, also 4 stations to be redeveloped with help of private sector, Sitharaman said.

5. 550 Wi-Fi facilities have been commissioned at railway stations, the FM said.

6. Delhi-Mumbai expressway will be completed by 2023, the FM added.

