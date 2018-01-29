Economic Survey 2018: Climate change adversely affecting agricultural yields

The Economic Survey highlighted the 10 major facts about Indian economy. For the first time, it has mapped how climate change in the Indian subcontinent is having adverse impact on agricultural yields

Here are 10 takeaways from the Economic Survey 2017-18's chapter Climate, Climate Change, and Agriculture:

The impact of temperature and rainfall is felt only in the extreme - when temperatures are much higher, rainfall significantly lower

The impact was found to be twice as large in un-irrigated areas compared to irrigated ones

Estimating long-term, climate change could reduce annual agricultural incomes in the range of 15-18% on average, and up to 20-25% for unirrigated areas

On an average, annual rainfall has declined by about 86 mm in last three decades; Kharif rainfall has declined on average by 26 mm, while rabi rainfall by 33 mm

Rainfall extremities - the proportion of dry days (rainfall less than 0.1 mm per day) and wet days (rainfall greater than 80 mm per day) has increased steadily in last one decade

Temperature extremities have been particularly felt in the North-East, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Rajasthan and Gujarat

Extreme temperature shocks have resulted in a 4% decline in agricultural yields during the kharif season and a 4.7 percent decline in rabi yields

Extreme rainfall shocks have resulted in a 12.8% decline in kharif yields and a 6.7% in rabi yields

Temperature shocks (where temperatures are 1 degree Celsius higher) farmer incomes have fallen by 6.2% during the kharif season; 6% during rabi in unirrigated districts

Minimising susceptibility to climate change requires drastically extending irrigation via efficient drip and sprinkler technologies

