scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Budget 2019 on February 1, Budget Session likely from Jan 31 to Feb 13

Sources said the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs deliberated on the dates for the budget session at a meeting. It is expected to be the last session of the current Lok Sabha as general elections are due in April-May.

The budget session of Parliament is likely to be held from January 31 to Feb 13, and an interim budget is expected to be presented on February 1, government sources said on Wednesday.

They said the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs deliberated on the dates for the budget session at a meeting. It is expected to be the last session of the current Lok Sabha as general elections are due in April-May.

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos