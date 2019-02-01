'Easy to take credit once 97% work is done': Congress calls Modi govt's last budget election gimmick

As the Interim Budget 2019 presentation came to an end, social media flooded with applauds and brickbats for Piyush Goyal's budget. On one hand, BJP lauded the "pro-farmer", "pro-middle class" budget, and on the other, Congress criticised it as election gimmick. It must be mentioned here that analysts were expecting the Budget 2019 to be a populist one, as the upcoming Lok Sabha elections are only a couple of months away. BJP, who is looking to lock in the middle class as well as the farmer votes, was anticipated to take their wishes into account.

One of the biggest announcements made by the Modi government is the full rebate on income tax payable by individuals who earn up to Rs 5 lakh. The expectation in general was tax exemption for people earning up to Rs 5 lakh, which is currently for individuals earning R2 2.5 lakh. However, the rebate announcement is likely to go a long way in favouring the ruling party.

Other announcements include hike TDS limit from Rs 10,000 to Rs 40,000 on post office and bank savings. A single window clearance for filmmakers, eight crore LPG connections to rural households under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, assured monthly pension of Rs 3,000 per month under Mega Pension Yojana, Rs 6,000 per year in three instalments for farmers under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, allocation of Rs 60,000 crore for MNREGA in FY20 were also announced.

Soon after the Budget 2019, the Modi-government ministers took to Twitter to congratulate the Interim Finance Minister, while other ministers, led by Congress opposed the same.

My compliments to Shri Piyush Goyal for delivering an excellent Budget. The Budget furthers the agenda of the Government headed by Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji to comprehensively address the challenges of the economy. @PiyushGoyal - Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) February 1, 2019

The Budget is unquestionably Pro-Growth, Fiscally prudent, Pro-Farmer, Pro-Poor and strengthens the purchasing power of the Indian Middle Class. - Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) February 1, 2019

I congratulate @PiyushGoyal for presenting a visionary #Budget2019 under the leadership of Prime Minister @narendramodi. This will go a long way in creating a strong, vibrant and #NewIndia, a world leader based on our model of #SabkaSaathSabkaVikas. - ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) February 1, 2019

It's easy to take credit for completing something, once 97% of the work is done by someone else. #Electrification #Budget2019 #AakhriJumlaBudget pic.twitter.com/RY2ynzM8x1 - Congress (@INCIndia) February 1, 2019

From small and marginal farmers to nomadic communities, and from unorganized laborers to the middle class, #Budget2019 has shown the commitment of PM @narendramodi ji's govt to the welfare of every section of the society!#BudgetForNewIndia - Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) February 1, 2019

Heartiest congratulations to Hon'ble PM Sri @narendramodi ji, Sri @arunjaitley ji and @PiyushGoyal ji. This budget is for the welfare of every section of the society as per our mission of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'. #BudgetForNewIndia - Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) February 1, 2019

This government's promise of Rs. 6000 per year for small farmers is too little, too late. One single budget cannot solve the agrarian crisis India faces - and such populist handouts can neither be solutions to concrete policy change nor deliver political dividends.#Budget2019 - Milind Deora (@milinddeora) February 1, 2019

S Tharoor, Congress: The whole exercise has turned out to be a damp squib. We've seen one good thing that is tax exemption for the middle class. Rs 6000 in income support for farmers boils down to Rs 500 per month. Is that supposed to enable them to live with the honour&dignity? pic.twitter.com/kZDRhkKSWi - ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2019

Thank you Interim FM for copying the Congress' declaration that the poor have the first right to the resources of the country. - P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) February 1, 2019

What can we call it? Another "Jumla" of false Promises? What happens if the present Govt is voted out in 2019? Modi ji as the saying goes "You can fool some people some time some people all the time but NOT AAL THE PEOPLE ALL THE TIME". - digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) February 1, 2019

If they were serious they would have introduce exemptions or the middle class in the last budget On one hand they say those earning below Rs 8 lakhs are economically backward, but that's not what their budget says. - Ahmed Patel (@ahmedpatel) February 1, 2019

Also read: Budget 2019: Modi govt announces highest-ever defence budget of over Rs 3 lakh crore

Also read: Union Budget 2019: Piyush Goyal announces Rs 1.58 lakh crore for Railways



