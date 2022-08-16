Apple sacks 100 contract workers, slows down hiring

Apple is the latest tech company to lay off employees. As per a Bloomberg report, the tech giant has sacked as many as 100 contract-based recruiters in the past week. By laying off its employees, Apple joins a series of top tech companies who have either laid off employees or have frozen hiring as a cost-cutting measure.

Apple took the decision in order to put a check on hiring and spending, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The report suggests that the sacked contract workers were responsible for hiring new employees for the company.

As per the report, Apple is making changes to its current business needs, which is the major reason for the layoffs. But this doesn’t seem to be the only reason. In a recent earnings call, the Cupertino, California-based tech behemoth had said that it would tread cautiously on its spending plans.

As per the report, Apple will continue to invest in some areas. The brand is just slowing hiring. “We believe in investing through the downturn,” Apple’s CEO Tim Cook told analysts. “And so, we’ll continue to hire people and invest in areas, but we are being more deliberate in doing so in recognition of the realities of the environment.”

Microsoft too had recently laid off more than 2,000 employees, while Google had announced that it would slow down its hiring process. Other companies, like Netflix, Shopify, Coinbase, Alibaba, and Robinhood, too fired some of their workers recently.

(With inputs from India Today)