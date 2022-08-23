Digital wellness start-up Mojocare secures $20.6 mn in Series A funding

Mojocare, India's health and wellness clinic, has raised $20.6 million (Rs 160 crore) in a Series A funding round led by B Capital and existing investors Chiratae Ventures, Sequoia India’s Surge, and Better Capital. The Bengaluru-based company said that it will use the funds to expand its product, content, and care delivery teams, strengthen and diversify its product portfolio, and scale across omnichannel GTMs with a distribution-first approach.

The funding round saw participation from industry giants like Vineet Jain (MD, Times Group), Kunal Shah (Founder, CRED), Ankit Nagori (Founder, Curefoods), Adrian Auon (Founder and CEO, Forward), Sajid Rahman (Founder and CEO, Telenor Health), Ravi Bhushan (Founder and CEO, Brightchamps), and Vivekananda HR (CEO and Founder, Bounce).

Rajat Gupta, co-founder, Mojocare said, “In India, 400 million users are battling issues related to dermatological, mental health, fertility, and women's and sexual wellness. Consumers have a serious lack of trust in them, and access is severely limited due to a nearly nonexistent care layer. The prevalence of unskilled and dishonest health professionals is alarming, and the likelihood of counterfeit products sold offline is considerable."

Ashwin Swaminathan, co-founder, Mojocare, said “Despite the space seemingly being crowded, most of the players offer a transactional experience, selling generic products on third party marketplaces where they have no ownership over the user’s wellness journey. We are taking a very distribution-first approach to unlock this latent market and drive top of the funnel through credible clinical content, access to experts and a digital engagement-led user journey.”

Karan Mohla, Partner at B Capital said, “We are excited to partner with Ashwin and Rajat, founders of Mojocare. We believe they are solving one of the largest problems in consumer health and wellness and can radically transform the way people think about specialty wellness. They are attracting the best talent in the country and their patient experience and care layer is inspiring."

Founded in May 2021 by Ashwin Swaminathan and Rajat Gupta, Mojocare offers personalised and full-stack care across sexual wellness, women's wellness, mental wellness, and hair loss. The personalised care delivery system assists users in managing chronic and lifestyle-driven illnesses across specialised wellness.

