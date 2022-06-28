Litigation finance start-up makes a successful exit in under nine months

LegalPay, a litigation and interim financing start-up, has made a successful exit in an interim finance deal provided to Yashomati Hospitals last year. The exit has provided its investors over 26 per cent pre-tax internal rate of return (IRR) in less than nine months.

Yashomati Hospitals was taken to insolvency by Pegasus Assets Reconstruction in March 2021 after the former defaulted in its payment obligations.

Yashomati Hospitals was admitted into corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) on March 16, 2021 and Kauvery Medical Care has taken over its business post the resolution plan approved by NCLT, Bengaluru on May 30, 2022.

“The successful resolution of Yashomati Hospitals has established a landmark poster image that operational excellence can also be achieved during this period through third-party interim funding kicking in at the right moment and at reasonable interest rates,” said Kundan Shahi, CEO, LegalPay.

We are inclined to organise and make the entire insolvency and legal process efficient and effective, he added.

This is the first successful exit for the Delhi-based start-up, which was launched in 2019 and is backed by venture capital firms such as 9Unicorns and LetsVenture.

Incidentally, interim finance, including interests accrued, has been given superior priority status over debts due to all other creditors under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC). Interim finance is a short-term, secured lending for six to 12 months granted to companies undergoing insolvency.

This assumes significance as data from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) shows that the interim financing requirements for companies undergoing insolvencies vary between Rs 10 lakh to as much as Rs 800 crore. Industry estimates have pegged such requirements in a range of Rs 50 crore to Rs 200 crore.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Maharashtra, Telangana, TN in the race to woo Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn

Also Read: Bertelsmann earmarks $500 mn for India investments