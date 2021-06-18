Live Blog: Rise in COVID-19 cases in rural areas pose downside risks, says RBI Jun 18, 2021, Updated Jun 18, 2021, 7:14 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in its meeting from June 2 to 4 said rural demand remains strong and the expected normal monsoon bodes well for sustaining its buoyancy, going forward, the minutes of the meeting reveal. But, the MPC observed that increased spread of COVID-19 infections in rural areas, however, poses downside risks.
29th MPC meeting was held from June 2 to 4
MPC Minutes of Meeting
All members of the MPC unanimously voted to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 4.0 per cent.
RBI retained repo rate
MPC decided to retain prevailing repo rate at 4 per cent and continue with the accommodative stance to revive and sustain growth
RBI on fiscal support
At this juncture, policy support from all sides – fiscal, monetary and sectoral – is required to nurture recovery and expedite return to normalcy.
MPC on vaccination programme
MPC says a hastened vaccination pace and quick ramping up of healthcare infrastructure across both urban and rural areas are critical to preserve lives and livelihoods
RBI on near-term outlook
MPC notes second wave of COVID-19 has altered near-term outlook, necessitating urgent policy interventions, active monitoring and further timely measures
RBI on GDP growth
The central bank says taking these factors into consideration, real GDP growth is now projected at 9.5 per cent in 2021-22
RBI minutes of meeting
Domestic monetary and financial conditions remain highly accommodative and supportive of economic activity. Vaccination may gather steam in coming months, says RBI