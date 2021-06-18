Live Blog: Rise in COVID-19 cases in rural areas pose downside risks, says RBI Jun 18, 2021, Updated Jun 18, 2021, 7:14 PM IST The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in its meeting from June 2 to 4 said rural demand remains strong and the expected normal monsoon bodes well for sustaining its buoyancy, going forward, the minutes of the meeting reveal. But, the MPC observed that increased spread of COVID-19 infections in rural areas, however, poses downside risks. Check out all the updates from the RBI's MPC meeting on BusinessToday.In Live blog

29th MPC meeting was held from June 2 to 4