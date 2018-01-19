Arun Jaitley's fifth budget: Find out which former finance minister tops the list

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is going to deliver his 5th consecutive budget on February 1. Ever since the BJP government came to power, a lot of ministers had a change in their profiles, unlike Arun Jaitley who has been serving as the finance minister unchallenged. He also joins the ranks of those finance ministers who have presented the most number of budgets. However, he does not top that list!

Morarji Desai has presented the most number of budgets

Former Prime Minister and former Finance Minister, Morarji Desai, holds the record of presenting the most number of budgets. During his tenure, he presented a total number of 10 budgets. Apart from being a prime minister and a finance minister, Desai had also served as the Home Minister of India.

P Chidambaram is a close second

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram has presented the second-highest number of budgets. Chidambaram has presented 8 budgets during his tenures over time. Under the UPA government, P Chidambaram served as the Finance Minister from May 2004. However, he assumed the role of Home Minister and served till 2008. He resumed the role of the Finance Minister in 2012 again.

These ministers presented 7 budgets each

Former President and former Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee has presented the highest number of budgets after P Chidambaram. He has presented 7 budgets throughout his tenure. Also presenting 7 budgets are former Finance Ministers Yashwantrao Balwantrao Chavan and CD Deshmukh.

It must be mentioned here that earlier the budget was presented in the evening. This tradition was changed by Yashwant Sinha, who changed the timing to 11 am. Since then the budget is presented at 11 am.