Union Budget 2019 Expectations: What are the expectations of the steel industry?

Union Budget 2019: In the last fiscal, India went from being a net exporter of steel to a net importer on the back of a jump in local demand. The World Steel Association, which represents 85 per cent of the world's steel producers, said in April that it expected demand for the commodity in India to grow 7 per cent this year as well as next year. This is over five times the projected global growth of 1.3 per cent in 2019 and 1 per cent in 2020. In the bargain, imports from China, Japan and Korea have spiked.

Citing a threat from Chinese imports and excess global capacity, the steel ministry has sought an immediate increase in import duties on finished steel products from 7.5-12.5 per cent at present to 15 per cent as part of its pre-Budget recommendations, Reuters reported. A customs duty hike is also on the wishlist of industry bodies as well as the Indian Steel Association.



"Ensuing trade discord between USA & China, protectionist measures by EU, Canada, Turkey etc. and global steel excess capacity is impacting the steel market. The resultant increase in steel imports into India and consequently an increase in the country's current account deficit is a cause of serious concern for the steel industry," FICCI said in its pre-Budget memorandum. According to it, higher import duties of up to 25 per cent on certain imports such as colour coated steel, hot- and cold-rolled steel and wire rods - from 10-12.5 per cent currently - would provide a much-needed correction.

FICCI also called for raising the effective basic import duty on stainless steel flat products from 7.5 per cent to 12.5 per cent since the surging demand for it is being primarily met through imports. "These imports have been marked by rampant price undercutting, dumping and subsidisation. The market share of imports, despite the imposition of numerous trade remedial measures, is still extremely high at 18-19 per cent," read the memorandum. Higher import duties would level the playing field for domestic stainless-steel producers at a time when consumption is growing at a CAGR of 9 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Indian Steel Association, which represents all the major public and private sector steel enterprises in the country, has sought a reduction in the import duty on raw materials used in steel making - including iron ore, zinc, paint, oils and lubricants, among others - to nil rate as well as rectification of the inverted duty structure, IANS reported. "In line with the government's 'Make in India' policy, all input raw materials, which India imports (irrespective of the quantity) for promoting value addition within the country, should attract nil import duty," it reportedly said in the pre-budget wishlist submitted to the finance ministry.

According to the steel ministry, government revenues could increase by Rs 1,366 crore if the import duties are implemented. All eyes are now on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her maiden budget.

