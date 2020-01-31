scorecardresearch
Economic Survey likely to forecast India's FY21 growth at 6-6.5 %: report

The government has estimated gross domestic product expansion at 5% for the financial year ending on March 31, which would be the slowest pace since the global financial crisis of 2008/09

India's economic survey is seen projecting growth of 6% to 6.5% in the next year starting April 1, boosted by a series of fiscal measures to revive demand that the government is likely to announce in the budget, a source said on Friday.

India faces its worst economic slowdown in a decade. Growth slipped to 4.5% in the July-September quarter, imperiling job prospects for millions of young people entering the workforce each year.

The government has estimated gross domestic product expansion at 5% for the financial year ending on March 31, which would be the slowest pace since the global financial crisis of 2008/09.

An economic survey by chief economic adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian will be officially announced later in the day and the government will present its budget on Saturday.

