Reliance Jio Prime benefits extended for existing users

Bajaj Auto stock trading higher on 23% rise in March sales

The stock opened at 2,765 level and hit an intra day low of 2750. Market cap for Bajaj Auto rose to Rs 80,506 crore on BSE.
Vedanta wins bid to acquire Electrosteel Steels with Rs 5,000 crore offer

Choppy Waters

Have markets become more volatile or are they witnessing a minor correction that will bring the stocks down to comfortable valuation levels?

Govt puts 5G high-speed Internet plan on fast track

