Vedanta wins bid to acquire Electrosteel Steels with Rs 5,000 crore offer

BusinessToday.In | New Delhi
Anil Agarwal group-owned Vedanta today said it has won the bid to acquire bankrupt Electrosteel Steels Ltd in an insolvency auction. The company had offered a bid of Rs 5,000 crore for the steelmaker company awaiting resolution.

 
 

Horlicks' 140-year-old journey and the lessons brands can learn from it

While Horlicks is a brand with a huge heritage and 140-year-old history, it is only strong in a few countries and gets its bulk sales from India.
Air India employees may get ESOPs along with one-year job guarantees post privatisation

Fortis Healthcare says merger with Manipal Hospitals to be completed in 1 year

Tata Power to sell stake in two group companies to pare debt

Uber sells Southeast Asia operations to Singapore-based Grab

Tata Steel wins bid to acquire Bhushan Steel

Lemon Tree Hotels plans to raise Rs 1,040 crore via IPO

Flipkart to refocus on selling books, aims to post 70% growth in six months

Posts of Chairman, CEO posts to be separated as SEBI accepts most of Kotak panel proposals

Essar Steel Insolvency: NCLT defers ArcelorMittal, Numetal hearing to April 4

ArcelorMittal moves NCLT to challenge rejection of its Essar Steel bid

Govt issues notice to Cambridge Analytica, asks if it misused Indians' Facebook data

Facebook data breach: Is Mark Zuckerberg's apology over Cambridge Analytica scandal too little too late?

Best performing under-valued companies: Godawari Power, Sanwarai Consumer and more

