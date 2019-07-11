Highest in 5 years! TCS hires 30,000 graduates in April-June quarter; women workforce rises to 36.1%

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has offered joining letters to as many as 30,000 fresh graduates, out of which a total of 12,356 employees came on board in the April-June quarter. The remaining employees, however, are expected to join the second quarter of the current fiscal. The number is highest in the past five years. As of June 30, 2019, the total number of employees at TCS stood at 436,641 and the percentage of women workforce rose to 36.1%.

The company had trained more than 315,000 employees in digital technologies and 361,000 employees in Agile methods. Furthermore, the IT services attrition rate stood at 11.5 per cent.

"The vibrant, enriching workplace and best-In-class retention rates at TCS are a key competitive differentiator. Customers value the lower attrition because of results. In greater stability and fewer disruptions in our service delivery. Moreover, TCS account teams are better placed to retain the contextual knowledge gaIned over time, and use that to build differentiated solutions tailored to each customer's unique requirements," Business Standard quoted Milind Lakkad, Global Head, Human Resources, as saying.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), country's largest software services exporter recorded a double-digit growth for the fourth consecutive quarter with dollar revenues of $5,485 million and a constant currency growth of 10.6 per cent year-on-year. Total digital revenues, which now stand at around $7 billion, made up for 32.2 per cent revenues this quarter, up 42 per cent year-on-year. TCS also added four new clients in the $100-million client bucket, taking the active client count to 1014. Revenue growth in verticals was led by Life Sciences and Healthcare at 18.1 per cent while other verticals such as Retail and CPG grew at 7. 9 per cent, Communications and Media at 8.4 per cent, Technology and Services at 7.8 per cent and Manufacturing grew at 5.5 per cent.

