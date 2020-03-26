IndusInd Bank share price rises 45%, top gainer on Sensex, Nifty

IndusInd Bank share price rose the most on Sensex, Nifty today as market continued its bull run for the third consecutive session buoyed by gains in global markets and expectations of a stimulus package at home. Share price of IndusInd Bank zoomed 45% to Rs 436.7 compared to the previous close of Rs 301.20 on BSE.

On Nifty, the stock gained 44.98% to Rs 436.85 compared to the previous close of Rs 301.30. The large cap share has gained after eight days of consecutive fall. The stock opened 5.84% higher at Rs 318.80.

Sensex climbs 1,100 points, Nifty above 8,600; FM Sitharaman to brief media at 1 pm today

Share price of IndusInd Bank has lost 76% during the last one year and fallen 72.75% since the beginning of this year. Total 10.98 lakh shares of IndusInd Bank changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 44.02 crore on BSE.

Meanwhile, Sensex rallied up to 1,564 points to 30,099 compared to the previous close of 28,535. Nifty too gained 431 points to 8,749 compared to the previous close of 8,317.

by Aseem Thapliyal