IT major TCS has 100 employees who earn over Rs 1 crore annually

India's one of the top software services exporters', Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has over 100 crorepati employees. This means, the Mumbai-based IT major has over 100 employees who earn annual salary of more than Rs 1 crore. A quarter of these employees began their career from TCS only, reported The Economic Times. By contrast, its rival Infosys has over 60 senior executives who earned above Rs 1 crore in FY 19.

However, unlike Infosys, TCS employees do not get stock-based incentives. Between 2016 and 2017, TCS had a total 91 crorepati employees, and by FY19, the number jumped to 103, excluding the compensation of CEO Rajesh Gopinath and COO NG Subramaniam and the executives who are based outside India.

Debashis Ghosh, the head of TCS' life sciences, healthcare and public services business, earned Rs 4.7 crore; Krishnan Ramanujam, head of business and technology services earned Rs 4.1 crore; and K Krithivasan, head of company's banking and financial services and insurance business, earned over Rs 4.3 crore per annum, added the daily.

The 72-year-old, Barindra Sanyal, Vice President for finance, is the oldest TCS employee who earns more than Rs 1 crore annually, while the youngest crorepati staff are in their early 40s. The data comprises salary, allowances, cash incentive, monetary value of perequisites as per income tax rules and companies contribution to provident fund and superannuation fund, the daily added.

